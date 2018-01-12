AFC Leopards have unveiled Ghanaian striker Eric Bekoe ahead of 2018 season.

KPL transfers: AFC Leopards sign Ghanaian striker

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker arrived in Nairobi on Thursday and was unveiled at The Den. Ingwe chairman Dan Mule has confirmed to Goal that the striker has penned a two year contract.

“We have signed Bekoe after he impressed the technical bench in training. He is a striker we believe will help us this season. He has signed a two year contract that can be extended if he performs well with the squad.”

The new Ingwe signing won the Ghana Premier League Golden Boot in 2008 with Kotoko. Bekoe will now join compatriots Isaac Oduro and Prince Papa Arko, who have since committed themselves to the Kenyan club.

Robert Matano’s AFC Leopards are currently strengthening weak areas ahead of the start of 2018 Kenyan Premier League season in February.