There were bound to be reactions from Mohun Bagan after a disappointing 2-1 loss to Minerva Punjab FC on Wednesday at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan. The century-old club have released Liberian Ansumana Kromah, after a string of dismal performances from the striker.

I-League 2017-18: Mohun Bagan part ways with Kromah

Coach Sankarlal Chakraborty had already dropped some hints in his post match press conference that there might be some changes in the dressing room when he said that he needs to dicuss some important things with the club officials after the loss. He even mentioned that the penalty miss by Kromah in the first-half was the turning point of the game.

If reports are to be believed there were several meetings held after the loss against Minerva, between the officials and the coach where both Kromah and Aser Dipanda were also called upon.

On Thursday evening, the Kolkata giants made it official that they have parted ways with Kromah and have agreed a 'mutual separation'.

Moreover, sources close to Goal have confirmed that Dipanda could also be possibly released if a suitable replacement is available in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Mohun Bagan's title challenge is fading with every passing match as they now sit fifth on the league table with 13 points from 9 matches.