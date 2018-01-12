Former champions, Mathare United have acquired the services of another budding striker in a busy January transfer window.

Mathare United lands snap-up another striker

Francis Kimanzi side landed the services of Klinsmann Omulanga on a season long-loan deal from Liberty Academy.

Omulanga, 21, is a son of former Kenyan international Wycliffe Anyang’u.

The young striker will have to box his way into the crowded striking department has another new signing, Clifford Alwanga, Chris Ochieng’ and Elijah Mwanzia.

Alwanga signed for the ‘Slum Boys’ this week from Tusker FC .

Mathare United received a boost on Tuesday after the club's first-choice goalkeeper, Wycliffe Kasaya joined the rest of his teammates in training.

Kasaya returned after shaking off an injury problem that saw him miss the tail end of the league action last season.

Kimanzi will kick off his title quest with a home match against Vihiga United.