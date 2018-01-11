Leicester City snap Fousseni Diabate from Ligue 2 outfit Gazélec Ajaccio

Leicester City have signed Fousseni Diabate from Gazélec Ajaccio for a reported €2 million.

With the confirmation of the deal yet to be made official by the King Power Stadium outfit, the winger is believed to have signed a four-and-a-half-year contract which runs through till June 2022.



Diabate will join Algeria internationals, Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani, Nigeria trio of Wilfried Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa, with Ghana's Daniel Amartey as part of the African contingents in Claude Puel's squad.

The left-footer can play across the front line or as an attacking midfielder. And the former Guingamp II player has hailed the switch as a 'dream come true'.

“This autumn, I was disappointed not to see the interest of Rennes come true, but when my advisor told me about the interest of Leicester, it immediately excited me and today is a dream come true," Diabate was quoted as saying by L'Equipe.

“I want to thank my mother who has always supported me despite my different challenges, my advisers for the confidence they have in me but also the officials of Gazélec who offered me my first professional contract.”