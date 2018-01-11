Free scoring ex-Gor Mahia striker extends Tusker goal tally

Former Gor Mahia striker, Timothy Otieno took his goal tally to five in two games for his new club, Tusker FC.

Otieno who joined the Brewers in January as a free agent scored his fifth goal in Tusker’s shirts in the Brewers' 4-1 win over Nairobi Stima in a pre-season friendly match on Thursday.

Lloyd Wahome, Robert Achema and Paul Odhiambo were the other scorers in Tusker’s win.

Otieno announced his debut for Tusker with four goals in another friendly match against Zimmerman Youth early in the week.

Tusker used the friendly as part of their preparing for the league opener against Chemelil Sugar on February 3.