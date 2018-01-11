Agent: Happy Jele set to stay with Orlando Pirates despite lack of game time

Orlando Pirates defender Happy Jele is set to stay with the Soweto giants despite his lack of game time at the club.

The long-serving player has fallen out-of-favour at the Houghton-based side having made only five PSL appearances since the arrival of Serbian trainer Milutin Sredojevic last August.

Jele has been on the books of the Buccaneers since 2006 and his current contract with the club is due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

His agent Jazzman Mahlakgane had indicated that Jele is unlikely to leave Pirates when speaking to IOL.

“Jele is one of the longest serving players having played for Pirates for over 10 years," Mahlakgane said.

"Pirates have an option on his contract and if they were not going to exercise that option they would have told us by now," he continued.

"They respect the player and I don’t think they will wait for the last minute and say they are not exercising the option. So I think he will stay at Pirates,” Mahlakgane concluded.

Jele is competing with Gladwin Shitolo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Marshall Munetsi and Justice Chabalala for a place in the Bucs starting line-up.