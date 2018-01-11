Coach James Nandwa is aiming at bouncing back to the technical area again this year.

Ex-Leopards coach eying a return to the technical bench

The former AFC Leopards coach was in charge of Thika United, but in the middle of the season was elevated to the technical director position, a post that he quit in August last year.

The tactician believes he has a lot to offer, and he hopes that will happen soonest.

"I decided to walk out of my post at Thika by mutual consent, it did not give me much satisfaction as I could have wanted.

Nandwa was linked with Chemelil Sugar's job last December but failed to reach a deal with the Millers.

As a matter of fact, I am ready to get back on the pitch, but again in these kinds of jobs, you have to be patient. I tried with Chemelil (Sugar) but things did not go as planned."

Nandwa has also coached the National Soccer team Harambee Stars in the past regime.

Sources close to the coach says that he is in talks with two clubs, a National Super league side and another from the top tier who are said to have approached the veteran coach for his services.