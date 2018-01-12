Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva confirmed that Javier Pastore wants to leave the club this January, with Manchester United having been previously linked with the 28-year-old playmaker.

'Pastore wants to leave PSG' - Thiago Silva puts Man Utd on alert

Pastore and Edinson Cavani continued on Wednesday continued their exile for the Ligue 1 leaders on Wednesday, having returned back late for their winter training camp, but PSG had few issues dispatching 10-man Amiens 2-0 in the Coupe de la Ligue. The pair had also been overlooked for Sunday's 6-1 rout of Rennes in the Coupe de France.

Silva acknowledged the situation post-match, while he talked up the importance of PSG's leading scorer Cavani.

"There is a difference between Pastore and Cavani. Pastore I think he told the club that he wanted to leave, in the end they did not find an agreement," he said. "Cavani, it's a little different. It's important for the club that he comes back as soon as possible.

"They will come back, the coach and the club will give them the opportunity to come back.

"This is a very important moment for the club, we must stay together, even if they made a gesture that was not good for the group and the club.

"It is important to come back as soon as possible. It was an important moment for the club, we must think before making gestures like that, it's not good for everyone."

Neymar and Adrien Rabiot were both on target away from home as PSG earned a final-four meeting with Rennes, while Ligue 1 champions Monaco will face Montpellier for a spot in the decider.