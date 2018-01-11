Have Cameroon named an ineligible player in their CHAN squad?

The Confederation of African Football released the complete squad lists for the 2018 African Nations Championship on Wednesday, apparently without realising that Cameroon have included an ineligible player in their 23-man selection.

The CHAN is a tournament which exclusively features players who compete in each qualifying nation’s respective leagues.

However, the Indomitable Lions’ named squad includes Frantz Pangop, a player who doesn’t currently play in the Cameroonian top flight—therefore making him ineligible for the biennial competition.



24-year-old Pangop enjoyed a fine season with Union Douala last term, demonstrating his pace, creativity and goalscoring class as the domestic heavyweights finished an underwhelming 12th in the Elite One.

Understandably, he was a shoo-in for Cameroon’s CHAN squad.

However, on Tuesday, the Central African attacker was confirmed as a new recruit by Minnesota United, with the Major League Soccer side reporting that the attacker would join their squad “pending receipt of his P1 Visa and ITC.”



However, despite the move, Pangop has been included in Cameroon’s squad for the tournament, raising questions about whether this is an oversight for the Cameroonian Federation, or whether they were aware of the forward’s transfer to the States.

Cameroon fans will surely be hoping that Pangop, with the dynamism and the intelligent attacking movement he offers, will be allowed to represent the Lions at the continental showpiece, before he registers for MNUFC.