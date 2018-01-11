Kerala Blasters head coach praised the effort put in by the players and coaching staff after his side defeated Delhi Dynamos 3-1 in their Indian Super League (ISL) encounter in Delhi on Wednesday.

ISL 2017-18: David James 'delighted' with fearless Kerala Blasters

"Opportunity to take over the Kerala Blasters was always going to be a yes for me. What we have done in the last week has been absolutely top-drawer. Be it with the players or coaching staff, everyone had been excellent," said James, who is on his second coaching stint with Blasters after taking the side to the final in the inaugural season of ISL.

"What we saw tonight is what we saw in training. I am delighted with that fact that we got all three points against what was a very good Delhi side. The players showed commitment and no fear. Even after Delhi had equalized, we did not lose our heads and kept going," praised the former England national team goalkeeper.

David James sympathised with the referees in ISL but also called for consistency when it came to making decisions.

"Referees are always the target no matter which country because they don’t let every team win. All you want in referees is consistency. Even in England, there’s a debate about consistency. From a manager, I expect consistency from myself. Consistency with the individual is key for me."

The former Liverpool player also expressed his disbelief about how this squad could not churn out results at the start of the season under former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen.

"All I want from my players is a hunger to improve. When there is a hunger to improve, performances will improve. It is difficult for me to understand how this side could not perform the same way earlier too. They were great tonight."

There was special praise reserved for hat-trick hero Iain Hume, who finally got off the mark this season for Blasters.

"Iain Hume was with me in season one too. I know his qualities. There’s an improvement that can be made to every player, even Berbatov. I am glad he (Hume) got his first of the season! And then his second and third. Even with the bandage on his face, he kept going."