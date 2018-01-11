ISL 2017-18: Delhi Dynamos head coach Miguel Portugal - Kerala Blasters did not play football

Delhi Dynamos head coach Miguel Portugal lambasted Kerala Blasters for their style of football following his side's 1-3 defeat in the Indian Super League (ISL) match held at the JLN Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. The Lions were profligate when presented with chances whereas Iain Hume notched a hat-trick to seal three points for Kerala.

"I don’t have any problems with the refereeing or the other team. Today only one team played football – The Delhi Dynamos. The other team scored three goals on the night but Delhi had a lot of chances to draw, even win."

"I do not see the change in [style of] football for Kerala. They did not play football. They played the same long-ball football from earlier," criticised Portugal.

David James replaced Rene Meulensteen as head coach of Kerala Blasters after the team's loss to Bengaluru FC on New Year's Eve but Portugal believes nothing has changed in terms of the style of football.

"In the future, it is possible (for Kerala to change). David James has spent just one week with the team. For now, there is no change in their football (style)."

Mark Sifneos' late challenge on newly recruited goalkeeper Xabier Irureta at the stroke of half-time forced the custodian off the field with an injury.

"I don’t know what the nature of the injury (to Xabier) is. The medical department is looking at him right now and we will wait and see." Portugal signed off.