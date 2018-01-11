Orlando Pirates mull over the futures of Ayanda Gcaba and Issa Sarr

Orlando Pirates are reportedly preparing to release Ayanda Gcaba and Issa Sarr in the current transfer window.

According to Phakaaathi, the two players have been surplus to requirements by Milutin Sredojevic.

They have seen little game time under the Serbian mentor, and it's no surprise that they could find themselves playing elsewhere in February.

Gcaba arrived from Free State Stars in 2012, and he has played various positions in defence with mixed reviews.

Sarr on the other hand, joined the Sea Robbers following an impressive season with Platinum Stars in 2014.

Apart from signing Diamond Thopola and Phetso Maphanga from Chippa United, Bucs have been quiet in the transfer market.

They are reportedly still looking to sign a few more players before the transfer window slams shut on January 31.