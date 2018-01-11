Minerva Punjab FC surged to the top of the 2017-18 I-League table as they defeated a clueless Mohun Bagan 2-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.





I-League 2017-18: Mohun Bagan 1-2 Minerva Punjab FC: Chencho Gyeltshen brace flattens Mariners

Chencho Gyeltshen (23' and 30') scored a brace and Anusmana Kromah failed to score a penalty in the first half. However, a consolation from Eze Kingsley late into added time could only leave Sankar Lal Chakraborty's side with a home loss in his second match in charge.





With Shilton Paul out injured, Shibinraj Kunniyil featured in between the sticks. Dipendu Dowary was dropped from the matchday squad as Beikhokhei Beingaichho made his I-League debut for the Mariners. Aser Dipanda, surprisingly emerged fit to start after he did not train on the eve of the game.





Minerva Punjab brought in Deepak Devrani into their lineup against his former side as he slotted in at left-back. Chencho Gyeltshen was given a free role up front as Abhishek Ambekar, Moinuddin Khan and William Asiedu featured in a three-man attacking midfield behind him.





There was not much action in the first quarter of an hour but it was Kamalpreet Singh whose shot from the flank went wide as Kassim Aidara released him with Ricky Lallawmawma unable to stop the Minerva right-back.





The deadlock was broken by Chencho Gyeltshen who let loose from 25 yards out with his left foot, with the ball taking a deflection off the keeper's gloves. It was Arijit Bagui's fault as his attempted clearance from Asiedu's ball towards Aidara landed straight into the path of the Bhutanese forward and with space available in front, he went for goal.





He could have added a second eight minutes later but far too many touches in the box allowed the goalie to save the shot as his defenders failed him in judging the ball from a long pass towards the number 7.







Amends were made two minutes later as he drifted away from the defenders Asiedu's wonderful ball on the run and a sleepy Bagan defence led by Ricky's stupid run away from the action resulted in a dangerous shot that Kunniyil had no chance of stopping.





Sankar Lal Chakraborty introduced Sheikh Faiaz immediately and Bagan did win a penalty in the 35th minute. Faiaz's cross into the box had Dipanda tripping over the onrushing goalkeeper and referee Umesh Bora pointed to the spot.





Embarrassingly, Ansumana Kromah directed the ball towards his left and Rakshit Dagar made dived correctly as Mohun Bagan failed to score from twelve yards.





It was more of the same in the second half as well but Moinuddin Khan squandered a chance in the 53rd minute from Chencho's through ball. At the other front, Nikhil Kadam only further dipped his stock with some loathable ignominious attempts to help his side create goals.





Kromah and Dipanda tried their level best to test Dagar with numerous chances but it seemed like the goalkeeper was in no mood to commit mistakes. Minerva Punjab FC team owner Ranjit Bajaj, who also acts as the team manager, was given his marching orders in the 78th minute from the touchline but he only disappeared into the tunnel after some theatrics directed at the VIP stand.





Naro Hari Shrestha was thrown in late and almost proved to be a stroke of genius as he connected to a cross well but his header was parried off by Dagar. From nowhere and deep into injury time, Eze Kingsley aimed for goal from around 30 yards and reduced the deficit but it was too late.





The Warriors now have 19 points from 8 games while Bagan have 13 points from nine. The Khogen Singh-coached side have a slender advantage over second-placed East Bengal as they have played a game less and are a point in front.