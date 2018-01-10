Anderson: Malaysian people make it easy for Aussies to come to M-League

Anderson: Malaysian people make it easy for Aussie footballers to come to M-League

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Former Kedah defender Zac Anderson has returned to the Malaysia Super League, following a successful 2017 season with the Red Eagles.

For the upcoming season, he has decided to join PKNS FC, and was revealed as one of the club's two latest signings, alongside Argentinian midfielder Jonathan Leonel Acosta on Wednesday.

"It's a very exciting project. There's a lot of excitement about the club, they've done an extremely good job bringing in some good local boys and some fantastic imports as well.

"I'm really excited about the coming season, there's a good atmosphere among the players, a young exciting group. We're looking to start the league strong and hopefully we can have a good season," said the Australian when met by the press after the announcement ceremony.

He also revealed that a major reason behind his decision to play for another season in Malaysia is the local fans' warm reception towards him, and Australian footballers in general.

"I had a fantastic season last year," said former Sydney FC defender, "The Malaysian people are fantastic, I really enjoyed playing in the competition as it's a very strong competition.

"The Malaysian league has become a stronger league over the years, and the Malaysian people have been kind to Australians. We have similar cultures, we understand each other. We enjoy coming over here and doing our best for the club, but we also look forward to a different experience.