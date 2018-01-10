Iraq U23 4 Malaysia U23 1: Young Tigers handed tough lesson

It was a sobering start for Malaysia U23 in the AFC U23 Championship in China as they crashed to a 4-1 defeat to 2013 champions, Iraq U23 in the opening Group C match at Changshu, China. Outplayed throughout the match, it was a walk in the park for the group favourites, Iraq.

Ong Kim Swee made a couple of interesting choices in his starting line-up with Dominic Tan and Daniel Amier coming into the fray instead of the usual Adib Zainuddin and Syamer Kutty Abba respectively. Iraq had their impressive captain Bashar Resan being the provider to striker Farhan Shakor.

It was a disastrous start for the Young Tigers as Iraq only took five minutes to take the lead. Resan raced past both Dominic and then Irfan Zakaria down the left hand side before picking out Shakor with a pinpoint cross which the Iraq number 9 headed home with aplomb.

Ong's boys did settled down after conceding that goal but found the way forward being blocked by a very organised Iraqi side. Iraq's head coach Abdul Ghani Shadad had his players closing down quickly on Malaysia's main orchestrator in Nor Azam Azih and it was a plan that worked.

The former champions Iraq would double their lead in the 29th minute when Malaysia failed to clear their lines and allowed Amjed Attwan the chance to get to the ball inside the box. His subsequent shot was a thumping one but Ifwat Akmal should have done better what with the ball going straight past him.

It would take Iraq only 11 minutes after the break to extend their lead to 3-0 as Malaysia again struggled with the dribbling skills of the Iraqi players. Alaa Mhawi slalomed his way inside the penalty box before unleashing a powerful left foot shot past Ifwat.

Ong made changes by bringing on Akhyar Rashid and R. Kogileswaran for N. Thanabalan and Jafri Firdaus Chew respectively as he tried to find a way back into the match for his team.

One of them managed to fashion Malaysia's first clear goalscoring chance in the match in the 79th minute that culminated in a goal. Akhyar's strong run saw him feeding Safawi with a shooting chance and the Johor Darul Ta'zim forward didn't disappoint as he found the bottom corner.

But any hope of a comeback would disappear just a minute later when Nor Azam's back pass went straight to Hussein Ali who promptly rounded Ifwat to make the score 4-1.

Malaysia thought they scored their second of the match in the 88th minute when Syazwan Andik reacted sharply to Kogileswaran's cross but the match officials field to spot that the ball had crossed the line before Ahmed Basil clawed the ball away from goal.

That proved to be the final meaningful action of the match as Iraq showed who's boss of the group.