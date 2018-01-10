Egypt’s Mohamed Salah is the leading African footballer with the highest followers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter combined.

EXTRA TIME: Mohamed Salah is the king of African football on social media

A report released by German-based research company, Result Sports earlier this week revealed that the Liverpool forward tops a list of 60 African football stars on social media with 18,107,322 followers.

Salah leads the 17 Egyptian footballers on the list with 7,600,071 fans on Facebook, 6,709,967 followers on Instagram and 3,797,284 followers on Twitter.

The 2017 African Player of the Year who has been in sterling form in the English Premier League this season with 17 goals in 21 games so far displaced Didier Drogba [16,306,174 followers], Samuel Eto’o [12,871,174 followers] and Egypt legend, Mohamed Aboutrika [11,717,497 followers] to the second, third and fourth spots respectively.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang occupies the fifth spot with 7,132,216 followers across the three social media platforms while 2017 African Player of the Year runner-up, Sadio Mane is nowhere near the top 30 football stars in the ranking with his 1,524,351 followers.