TRANSFER: PKNS announce two more foreign signings

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

After signing Singapore international Faris Ramli and Romel Morales Ramirez last week, PKNS on Wednesday announced two more signings.

The Red Ants' latest addition are Australian defender Zac Anderson, and Argentinian midfielder Jonathan Leonel Acosta.

In a press conference held at the PKNS Sports Complex, the club said that the two have been signed to one-year deals, for the 2018 season.

26-year Anderson played for Kedah in the 2017 season and won the FA Cup with the Red Eagles, before deciding to part ways after the season ended. He will fill PKNS' Asian slot.

The 29-year old Jonathan meanwhile played for AH Zapla in Argentina in 2017, and has had a stint with Hong Kong's Happy Valley in 2013.

In the press conference, PKNS head coach Dato' Rajagobal Krishnasamy said that the club decided to sign the two players due to Anderson's physical strength and the Argentine's creativity.

"They are what the club need this season. Zac brings experience, leadership as well the edge of physical strength to the team. He has shown these with Kedah, while Jonathan brings creativity.

"Both these players can improve as the season starts and as we get more matches," said the AFF Championship-winning coach.

PKNS now have one more international foreign quota to be filled, and it is rumoured that Anderson's former teammate at Kedah, Danish striker Ken Ilso Larsen will be the club's last foreign signing in the 2018 pre-season.