KPL side, Kariobangi Sharks call for trials

Kenyan Premier League side, Kariobangi Sharks are set to strengthen their ranks by recruiting more players into the club's academy.

Sharks who finished third behind Gor Mahia and Sofapaka last season are set to hold trials for the U-13 and U-17 academies this coming weekend.

“A trial camp for junior players aged 17 years and below will be hosted at the Utali grounds on Saturday,” the club announced in a statement.

The aim of the trails is to acquire players who can be integrated into Under-13 and Under-17 squads.

The trials will be conducted by the academy coaches starting between 8.00 AM (U13) and 6PM for the Under 17.