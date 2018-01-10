News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bruno Fornaroli (c) celebrates his goal for Melbourne City against Western Sydney.
Wanderers dour in City's A-League rout

KPL side, Kariobangi Sharks call for trials

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Kenyan Premier League side, Kariobangi Sharks are set to strengthen their ranks by recruiting more players into the club's academy.

KPL side, Kariobangi Sharks calls for trials

KPL side, Kariobangi Sharks calls for trials

Sharks who finished third behind Gor Mahia and Sofapaka last season are set to hold trials for the U-13 and U-17 academies this coming weekend.

“A trial camp for junior players aged 17 years and below will be hosted at the Utali grounds on Saturday,” the club announced in a statement.

The aim of the trails is to acquire players who can be integrated into Under-13 and Under-17 squads.

The trials will be conducted by the academy coaches starting between 8.00 AM (U13) and 6PM for the Under 17.

Back To Top