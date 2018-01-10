Giles Barnes completes move to Liga MX's Club Leon

Giles Barnes has completed a move to Liga MX side Club Leon after six seasons in Major League Soccer.

Barnes ended his MLS career with Orlando City last season, scoring just three goals to go along with two assists in 34 appearances with the club.

His best season in the league came in 2014 with the Houston Dynamo. That year Barnes played in and started 34 games for the club, scoring 11 goals and adding five assists to lead the team in scoring, which he did in 2013 as well.