Efrain Juarez is leaving Liga MX side Monterrey for Major League Soccer, telling a Mexican radio station he's heading to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

'I feel like Coutinho' - Efrain Juarez says he's leaving Monterrey for Vancouver Whitecaps

Juarez wasn’t in the 18 for the Rayados' Liga MX opener Sunday against Morelia, with coach Antonio Mohamed revealing the defender was in ongoing negotiations with an MLS team.

“Efrain Juarez has the possibility of going to the MLS, he is in negotiations and for that reason he is not with the squad,” Mohamed said.

Juarez, who started for the Mexico national team at the 2010 World Cup, confirmed his destination in an interview with ESPN Radio Formula on Tuesday.

"The negotiations were practically completed yesterday," Juarez said, according to ESPN's Tom Marshall. "Vancouver is a team that is growing like the whole league.

He added: "From the first moment they showed interest in me, they honestly made me feel like Coutinho, very important."

Juarez will bring plenty of experience to the Whitecaps, having played for Real Zaragoza, Celtic and Pumas. He joined Monterrey from Club America in 2013

The 29-year-old has 39 caps with Mexico but hasn't played for the national team since 2012