Man City on best home run in nearly 100 years

Manchester City beat Bristol City 2-1 in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday and equalled a staggering record in the process.

Pep Guardiola's men have now won 16 matches in a row at home in all competitions, equalling the previous record set between 1920-21.

City's victory will also have fans dreaming of a Wembley final, with the club primed to face either Chelsea or Arsenal after their win over the Championship outfit.

Indeed, City have reached three of the last four League Cup showpieces in which they have won the first leg of the semi-final.

And they owe a debt of gratitude to Kevin De Bruyne, who scored City's equaliser at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgium international has been directly involved in nine goals for City in the tournament in just eight appearances.

It's been a year of records for Guardiola's side.

Back in September the club recorded their largest thrashing of Liverpool in 80 years with a 5-0 thumping, followed that up with a record winning run in the Premier League and ended 2017 with the largest New Year lead in the league's history.

City will have a chance to extend their home run against Newcastle on January 20, but must navigate a tough road fixture against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side at the weekend.