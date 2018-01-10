Eric Lichaj got his dog after all.

Eric Lichaj gets his dog after heroics against Arsenal

"My wife told me if I get a hat-trick anytime during the year that I get a dog, so I was trying to get the penalty but [David] Vaughan told me politely — I don't want to say what he said to me... to go away," Lichaj told BT Sport after scoring twice against Arsenal in a stunning 4-2 FA Cup victory.

Soon the hashtag #GetEricADog was trending on twitter, with fans pouring in the support for the Nottingham Forest hero to get his new friend.

Now, it seems, Lichaj has done just that, despite coming up a goal short in his chase for a hat trick against the Gunners.



Wanted to show everyone the newest member of the Lichaj family.... Gunner. Thank you everyone for for pushing @KatPerko in the right direction! #erichasadog pic.twitter.com/SoTKiYiVMR — Eric Lichaj (@EricLichaj) January 9, 2018

Fittingly, Lichaj named his four-legged friend Gunner.

Lichaj's wife probably never thought she'd have to pay off on the deal. The 29-year-old had never scored two goals in an English game before Sunday, and the likelihood of him ever finding a hat trick are still slim.



1 - Eric Lichaj has scored two goals in a single game for the first time ever in English football. Stunned. #NFFCvAFC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 7, 2018

But thanks to the hard work of fans the world over, he got his wish.

Lichaj and Forest face league matches against Aston Villa and Wolves before their fourth-round FA Cup clash with Hull City.

