Don Bortey reveals desire to play for Elmina Sharks

Former Hearts of Oak superstar Bernard Don Bortey has revealed his desire to play for Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks before the end of his career.

The 33-year-old has been without a club since departing Swedish lower division side IF Ange in 2015, but believes it would be an honour to serve business mogul Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom after rejecting an offer from him in 2011.

"I want to play for Elmina Sharks next season. It is my desire to play for Paa Kwesi Nduom's team before I retire," Bortey told Happy FM.

"It wouldn't be because of money but for so many reasons. The club wanted to sign me some time ago when they were in division two but then I was playing for Aduana Stars and didn't want to leave so I deliberately quoted a huge amount of money which I thought would scare them but surprisingly, they agreed to pay.

"But because I didn’t want to leave Aduana, I avoided their calls.

"It is my belief that if Dan Quaye and Godwin Attram who are older than me are playing for Great Olympics, why can’t I do same for Sharks. It is my prayer that everything goes well ahead of the season," he added.

Bortey won four league titles with Hearts of Oak as well as one Caf Confederations Cup trophy in 2004. He emerged the league's topscorer in 2001-02 season.