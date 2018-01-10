Chelsea sign Christensen to new long-term contract

Andreas Christensen signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with Chelsea, the club announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old defender has been a solid player for Antonio Conte’s side this season, making 22 appearances so far.

The new deal will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2022, after he initially signed with the Blues in 2012 and spent the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.



"It feels really good to sign a new contract and I’m just happy to be committed to Chelsea for the future," Christensen said in a release.

"I’ve played a lot of games, I’m enjoying it at the club and everything is working well."

Christensen, a Denmark international, will likely play in the upcoming World Cup after helping his national team qualify by scoring in a 5-1 play-off victory against the Republic of Ireland in November.