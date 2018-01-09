Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr is adamant that no one will interfere with his choice of squad selection.

Gor Mahia coach: I will only pick my squad on merit

Kerr, who lifted the league title last season, received threats from a section of angry K'Ogalo fans, who are allegedly not happy with the Briton’s choice of the first team squad.

But an adamant Kerr, who is set to pitch a 12- day pre-season camp with the league champions away in the Rift Valley, told Goal that he will not succumb to the threats and will instead, pick his squad based on merit.

“It’s not a serious issue just a few fans, who feel that I should play a certain player and not the other but am not going to do that.

“I pick my squad based on how they have performed in training and not their records in the past years because to me that is history. Unfortunately, I have to pick only 11 players at any particular time.”

The Briton had earlier taken to his Twitter account to point a finger at a Gor Mahia fan for threatening him. “Nice to be threatened by a K’Ogalo fan, maybe he should become the coach.”

Gor Mahia are set to take on AFC Leopards in the Super Cup on January 28 before the league kicks-off on February 3.