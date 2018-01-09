Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has revealed that his life is in danger.

Gor Mahia coach receives threats from fans

The tactician, who is currently with the club in a pre-season camp in Nakuru County, encountered a hostile crowd after a section of fans confronted him about his choice of the squad even before the start of the season.

“Nice to be threatened by a K’Ogalo fan, maybe he should become the coach,” the Briton took to his Twitter account.

Goal has since learnt that the issue cropped in following a discontent from a section of Gor Mahia fans, who are unhappy with Kerr's choice of the first-team squad.

Kerr has been a darling of most K’Ogalo fans since his arrival in Kenya that also saw him lift the Kenyan Premier League title last season.

Off the pitch, the Englishman has been marketing the club, especially during his holiday back in the United Kingdom last December, where he posted pictures of his family and friends in Gor Mahia replica jersey.