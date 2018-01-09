Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to return to winning ways in the PSL after restarting the season with a 3-2 loss away to Polokwane City over the weekend.

Ajax Cape Town – Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Wounded Brazilians face struggling Urban Warriors

Pitso Mosimane lamented the short recess for Sundowns' latest loss, but another defeat on Tuesday at the Cape Town Stadium against the 15th place Ajax will be deemed unwarranted.

The Brazilians have the quality to turn the tables against Muhsin Ertugral’s troops.

Ajax also experienced defeat on their return to action when they surrendered a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 to Maritzburg United on Friday.

The Uraban Warriers will for the first time have Ertugral on the bench after the previous fixture forced him to sit in the stands due to work permit regulations.

Former Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro will have to wait once for his debut as his international clearance is yet not to arrive in the country.

Ertugral would have hoped to have both Ndoro and his Zimbabwean compatriot Gerald Takawara, who is still waiting for his work permit, available for the Sundowns game.

“Having Tendai and Gerald available would boost our chances significantly. We need all the firepower we can muster," Ertugral told IOL.

“I also need my boys’ nerves to take a back seat. It was there to see again in our 2-1 home defeat to Maritzburg United on Friday night,” he said.

They will however unveil on-loan midfielder Samuel Julies, who arrived on Monday from Chippa United in a swap deal involving Bantu Mzwakali.

“They face an acid test and I just want them to see the meeting with a champion side as an opportunity to show what they’re really capable of,” Ertugral concluded.

The Urban Warriors will miss the hard-running Ndiviwe Mdabuka through suspension, while Downs have no one on that particular list.

The two sides have met in 36 league matches since the 1999/2000 season, with Downs winning 14 to Ajax 11 while 11 have ended in draws.

It’s players like Percy Tau, who scored in the first round fixture that Mosimane will bank on to continue their dominance in this fixture, but tAjax have some sort of spring in their step.

Tashreeq Morris and Fagrie Lakay will look to combine to good effect once again to become the latest side to put the brakes on the Brazilians title charge.