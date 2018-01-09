Bakary Sako was on target but could not help Crystal Palace as they crashed out of the FA Cup after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Sako scores as Crystal Palace crash out of FA Cup

Dale Stephens got the opener for the visitors in the 25th minute, after scoring from a Ezequiel Schelotto pass.

The Eagles had to wait till the 69th minute before getting an equaliser, through the Mali international who became his side’s joint top scorer in the ongoing campaign with five goals.

Sako struck a swerving 25-yard effort that went in off the post to bring the score to 1-1. But Murray, on as a substitute, was on hand to send his former club packing after he got on the end of an Uwe Hunemeier looping header to convert from close range with three minutes left to play.

Winner Brighton will now face Championship side Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the competition.

Sako has featured in 16 games for the Selhurst Park outfit this season and he will hope his showing against Chris Hughton's side gets him his second Premier League start when they welcome Burnley on Saturday.