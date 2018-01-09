I-League 2017-18: Chennai City FC vs NEROCA - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Chennai City FC are all set to take on NEROCA FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in an I-League encounter on Tuesday.
|Game
|Chennai City FC v NEROCA FC
|Date
|Tuesday, January 9
|Time
|8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.
|India TV channels
|Online streams
|Star Sports 2/2HD
|Hotstar/JioTV
TEAM NEWS
CHENNAI CITY POSSIBLE XI (4-4-2): Uros Poljanec (GK); Tarif Akhand, Dharmaraj Ravanan, Veniamin Shumeiko, Charles Lourdusamy; Alexander Jesuraj, Michael Soosairaj, Pandiyan Sinivasan, Edwin Vanspaul; Jean-Michael Joachim, Murilo de Almeida.
Injured: None Suspended: Pradeep Mohanraj
Key Players: Jean-Michel Joachim, Michael Soosairaj, Murilo Almeida
NEROCA FC POSSIBLE XI (4-2-3-1): Lalit Thapa (GK); Tondonba, Varney Kallon, Ashok Singh, Fabien Vorbe, Aryn Williams, Akhlidin Israilov, Subhash Singh, Gopi Singh, Gouramangi Singh, Felix Chidi
Doubtful: None Suspended: None
Key Players: Felix Odili Chidi, Aryn Williams
GAME PREVIEW
NEROCA FC, playing their first season in the I-League, have an opportunity to leapfrog Minerva Punjab in second place when they travel down to Coimbatore to take on Chennai City FC.
Their opponents, meanwhile, will be hoping to climb up the table by notching a positive result at home. The focus will be on the playing conditions at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium at Coimbatore which was appalling to say the least in the previous game against East Bengal.
There has been a gap of more than two weeks after the last game and all parties involved will be hoping the surface at the stadium will be much better. Chennai City are coming into the game off a goalless draw at Shillong against Shillong Lajong.
Michael Soosairaj and Jean Michael Joachim have been brilliant for the Southerners and they will bank on the duo up front again for inspiration against a defensively solid NEROCA FC.
The Manipuri-team are tough to break down and utilise the pace of their forwards on the counter. Subhash Singh is their danger man and the forward scored both goals in their 2-1 win over Indian Arrows.
Can Chennai City take advantage of their home conditions or will NEROCA continue their good run of form?