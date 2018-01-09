News

I-League 2017-18: Chennai City FC vs NEROCA - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Chennai City FC are all set to take on NEROCA FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in an I-League encounter on Tuesday.


Game Chennai City FC v NEROCA FC
Date Tuesday, January 9
Time 8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

 


TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM





The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.





India TV channelsOnline streams
Star Sports 2/2HD Hotstar/JioTV

 


TEAM NEWS





CHENNAI CITY POSSIBLE XI (4-4-2): Uros Poljanec (GK); Tarif Akhand, Dharmaraj Ravanan, Veniamin Shumeiko, Charles Lourdusamy; Alexander Jesuraj, Michael Soosairaj, Pandiyan Sinivasan, Edwin Vanspaul; Jean-Michael Joachim, Murilo de Almeida. 


Injured: None

Suspended: Pradeep Mohanraj

Key Players: Jean-Michel Joachim, Michael Soosairaj, Murilo Almeida 

NEROCA FC POSSIBLE XI (4-2-3-1): Lalit Thapa (GK); Tondonba, Varney Kallon, Ashok Singh, Fabien Vorbe, Aryn Williams, Akhlidin Israilov, Subhash Singh, Gopi Singh, Gouramangi Singh, Felix Chidi


Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Key Players: Felix Odili Chidi, Aryn Williams

 


GAME PREVIEW





NEROCA FC Chennai City FC I-League 2017/2018

NEROCA FC, playing their first season in the I-League, have an opportunity to leapfrog Minerva Punjab in second place when they travel down to Coimbatore to take on Chennai City FC. 

Their opponents, meanwhile, will be hoping to climb up the table by notching a positive result at home. The focus will be on the playing conditions at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium at Coimbatore which was appalling to say the least in the previous game against East Bengal. 

There has been a gap of more than two weeks after the last game and all parties involved will be hoping the surface at the stadium will be much better. Chennai City are coming into the game off a goalless draw at Shillong against Shillong Lajong. 

Michael Soosairaj and Jean Michael Joachim have been brilliant for the Southerners and they will bank on the duo up front again for inspiration against a defensively solid NEROCA FC. 

The Manipuri-team are tough to break down and utilise the pace of their forwards on the counter. Subhash Singh is their danger man and the forward scored both goals in their 2-1 win over Indian Arrows. 

Can Chennai City take advantage of their home conditions or will NEROCA continue their good run of form?

