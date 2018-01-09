When is the FA Cup fourth round draw? Everything you need to know

There has already been plenty of drama in the 2017-18 FA Cup as the competition moves into the fourth-round stage.
Premier League and Championship clubs joined the fray over the weekend as a total of 64 teams butted heads and, unsurprisingly, there was no shortage of incidents.
It is fair to say that the famous 'magic of the cup' still exists, with teams serving up high-quality football and relative minnows upsetting some more vaunted opponents.
With the fourth-round draw not far away, Goal brings you everything you need to know about it.
WHEN IS THE FA CUP FOURTH-ROUND DRAW?
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup will take place on Monday, January 8.
It is set to take place at approximately 19:10 GMT, ahead of Brighton's televised third-round clash with Crystal Palace.
When will the FA Cup fourth-round matches take place?
Once the draw is made, teams will have a number of weeks to prepare for their respective ties, with games scheduled to take place during the weekend of January 26 to 29.
In the third round, the bulk of the games were played on the Saturday of the weekend, but a handful of games were pencilled in for Friday, Sunday and Monday.
WHAT TEAMS ARE IN THE FA CUP FOURTH-ROUND DRAW?
A total of 32 teams will progress to the fourth round of the competition but at the time of the draw there will be more names in the hat due to the fact that nine ties are still undecided.
There will be at least eight replays, while the outcome of the final match of the round - between Brighton and Crystal Palace - will be known on Monday evening.
Perhaps the biggest shock of the third round came on Sunday as defending champions Arsenal were dumped out by an Eric Lichaj-inspired Nottingham Forest.
Liverpool were the first team to book their place in the fourth round as they defeated Everton and the Reds are joined in the hat by Manchester United, who overcame Derby County at Old Trafford.
Manchester City are also in the mix after they easily saw off Burnley, but Chelsea must do it all again in a replay after they could only draw with Norwich City.
FA Cup fourth-round draw numbers:
|No.
|Team
|No.
|Team
|1
|Sheffield United
|17
|Rochdale
|2
|Watford
|18
|Tottenham
|3
|Birmingham City
|19
|Middlesbrough
|4
|Liverpool
|20
|Fleetwood Town / Leicester City
|5
|Brighton / Crystal Palace
|21
|Hull City
|6
|Peterborough United
|22
|Cardiff City / Mansfield Town
|7
|Bournemouth / Wigan Athletic
|23
|Manchester City
|8
|Coventry City
|24
|Shrewsbury Town or West Ham
|9
|Newport County
|25
|Wolves / Swansea City
|10
|Huddersfield Town
|26
|Stevenage / Reading
|11
|Yeovil Town
|27
|Newcastle United
|12
|Nottingham Forest
|28
|Millwall
|13
|Notts County
|29
|Southampton
|14
|MK Dons
|30
|Preston North End
|15
|Manchester United
|31
|Norwich City / Chelsea
|16
|West Brom
|32
|Carlisle United / Sheffield Wednesday
You can see the full breakdown of the third-round results in our comprehensive competition guide here.
HOW TO WATCH THE FA CUP FOURTH-ROUND DRAW
Viewers will have two options if they wish to watch the FA Cup fourth-round draw live.
BBC Two will broadcast the event and so too will BT Sport 1 as part of their coverage of the third-round encounter between Brighton and Crystal Palace.
The draw will be presented by Jake Humphrey, who will be joined by two guests in order to aid with the procedure.