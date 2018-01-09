When is the FA Cup fourth round draw? Everything you need to know

There has already been plenty of drama in the 2017-18 FA Cup as the competition moves into the fourth-round stage.

Premier League and Championship clubs joined the fray over the weekend as a total of 64 teams butted heads and, unsurprisingly, there was no shortage of incidents.

It is fair to say that the famous 'magic of the cup' still exists, with teams serving up high-quality football and relative minnows upsetting some more vaunted opponents.

With the fourth-round draw not far away, Goal brings you everything you need to know about it.

WHEN IS THE FA CUP FOURTH-ROUND DRAW?

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup will take place on Monday, January 8.

It is set to take place at approximately 19:10 GMT, ahead of Brighton's televised third-round clash with Crystal Palace.

When will the FA Cup fourth-round matches take place?

Once the draw is made, teams will have a number of weeks to prepare for their respective ties, with games scheduled to take place during the weekend of January 26 to 29.

In the third round, the bulk of the games were played on the Saturday of the weekend, but a handful of games were pencilled in for Friday, Sunday and Monday.

WHAT TEAMS ARE IN THE FA CUP FOURTH-ROUND DRAW?

A total of 32 teams will progress to the fourth round of the competition but at the time of the draw there will be more names in the hat due to the fact that nine ties are still undecided.

There will be at least eight replays, while the outcome of the final match of the round - between Brighton and Crystal Palace - will be known on Monday evening.

Perhaps the biggest shock of the third round came on Sunday as defending champions Arsenal were dumped out by an Eric Lichaj-inspired Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool were the first team to book their place in the fourth round as they defeated Everton and the Reds are joined in the hat by Manchester United, who overcame Derby County at Old Trafford.

Manchester City are also in the mix after they easily saw off Burnley, but Chelsea must do it all again in a replay after they could only draw with Norwich City.

FA Cup fourth-round draw numbers:

No. Team

No.

Team

1

Sheffield United

17

Rochdale

2

Watford

18

Tottenham

3

Birmingham City

19

Middlesbrough

4

Liverpool

20

Fleetwood Town / Leicester City

5

Brighton / Crystal Palace

21

Hull City

6

Peterborough United

22

Cardiff City / Mansfield Town

7

Bournemouth / Wigan Athletic

23

Manchester City

8

Coventry City

24

Shrewsbury Town or West Ham

9

Newport County

25

Wolves / Swansea City

10

Huddersfield Town

26

Stevenage / Reading

11

Yeovil Town

27

Newcastle United

12

Nottingham Forest

28

Millwall

13

Notts County

29

Southampton

14

MK Dons

30

Preston North End

15

Manchester United

31

Norwich City / Chelsea

16

West Brom

32

Carlisle United / Sheffield Wednesday



You can see the full breakdown of the third-round results in our comprehensive competition guide here.

HOW TO WATCH THE FA CUP FOURTH-ROUND DRAW

Viewers will have two options if they wish to watch the FA Cup fourth-round draw live.

BBC Two will broadcast the event and so too will BT Sport 1 as part of their coverage of the third-round encounter between Brighton and Crystal Palace.

The draw will be presented by Jake Humphrey, who will be joined by two guests in order to aid with the procedure.