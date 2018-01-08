Asamoah Gyan joins Michael Essien, Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Maradona in the list of footballers who have been honoured with questionable statues.

EXTRA TIME: Asamoah Gyan honoured with bizarre statue in Ghana

It was revealed that Gyan's statue was built to honour him as Ghana’s all-time leading top scorer with 52 goals.

The Kayserispor forward has featured in three World Cup and six African Cup of Nations tournaments since he made his debut at the age of 17 against Somalia in November 2003.

Though the statue shows the talisman’s trademark hairstyle, it appears that his legs are bent into a painfully unnatural position and his forearms belong to somebody three times his size.

Despite this, it seems the 32-year-old is pleased with the design as he posed for a picture with the strange representation.