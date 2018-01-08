CHAN 2018: Nigeria B jet out for Morocco on Monday

Nigeria B national team will fly out to Morocco on Monday with dreams of claiming the fifth edition of the African Nations Championship title.

Coach Salisu Yusuf will lead the 23-man Super Eagles B squad out of the country for the competition which commences on January 13 and ends on February 4, 2018.

The Nigerian delegation will fly abroad a Turkish flight from Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja en-route Istanbul before connecting Rabat, Morocco on Tuesday.

Team's secretary Dayo Enebi said: "The team will train for few days in Rabat before heading to Tangier on Friday, January 12".

The Super Eagles had edged Benin Republic 2-1 over two-leg to qualify for this year's continental tournament and are drawn against Rwanda, Libya, and Equatorial Guinea in Group C.

They will begin their campaign at the fifth CHAN competition against Rwanda at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier on Monday, January 15.



FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC); Oladele Ajiboye (Plateau United); Theophilus Afelokhai (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: Osas Okoro (Rangers International); Daniel James (Plateau United); Kalu Orji Okogbue (Rangers International); Ikouwem Utin (Enyimba FC); Abdullahi Musa (Wikki Tourists); Timothy Danladi (Katsina United); Ifeanyi Nweke (Kano Pillars); Stephen Eze (Kano Pillars)

Midfielders: Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United); Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars); Augustine Oladapo (Enyimba FC); Ekundayo Ojo (Sunshine Stars)

Forwards: Emeka Atuloma (Rivers United); Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars); Eneji Moses (Plateau United); Ibrahim Mustapha (Enyimba FC); Emeka Ogbuh (Rivers United); Sunday Faleye (Shooting Stars); Nur Muhammed (El-Kanemi Warriors); Okechukwu Gabriel (Akwa United)