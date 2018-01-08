OPINION

Resurgent Mohun Bagan show Sanjoy Sen was not its biggest problem BY ATANU MITRA (Follow @Atanu00 on Twitter)

"Back in our days, players used to speak among themselves during the match," Sanjoy Sen was recouting in a press conference following one of Mohun Bagan's recent debacles. "Now, most of them play with leukoplast on their lips," he added on to take a veiled dig at the players of a team which was suffering from communication problem.

On Sunday, before a slender crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on a winter afternoon, the situation improved. At the heart of proceedings, sat a newly signed Australian called Cameron Watson, who didn't look the fittest on the pitch, but inculcated the kind of confidence the Mariners' midfield had been lacking since the Derby win a month back.

While the events surrounding Sanjoy Sen's struggle and eventual resignation hogged the limelight, it definitely was not Bagan's biggest problem. It was bogged down by injuries and mediocrity.

The oldest club in the competition were one of the most vocal proponents of increasing the number of foreigners and made a number of high-profile overseas signings. The hope was that the glittery foreign contingent would overshadow the mediocre Indian core - which, even on paper, seemed weaker than at least a couple of I-League sides.

But, then the injuries mounted up. Sony Norde's unavailibility proved crucial, but the game-changer was an abrupt fall of Yuta Kinowaki, who fractured his collar-bone and is now undergoing rehabilitation in Japan. In his absence, the Green and Maroons looked spineless with a dysfunctional midfield having little or no connection with the strikers.

While many of their frailties were once again prominent on Sunday, it seemed to be the end of the tunnel. Arijit Bagui, who returned as the right-back, was an obvious upgrade over the scrappy Abhishek Das, while Watson, who was signed by Sen on Arthur Papas's recommendation, instantly became a vital cog in the middle, sucking the pressure and restricting the old war-horse Alfred Jaryan. That meant Kromah and Dipanda Dicka didn't have to drop down so frequently anymore, increasing the threat at the opponent third.

The defending champions, on the other hand, looked short of ideas but their determination kept them afloat. For all their grit and crunching tackles, they didn't create many chances in the first half, despite Leonce Dodoz often finding space down the right flank.

The first big opportunity of the match went to the way of Aizawl though, when Kareem Nurain's wicked long-ranger almost brought back the Do Dong Hyun free-kick nightmares for Shilton Paul due to the sheer similarity of the strikes, but the Bagan captain was lucky enough to see it hit the post and come out.

Masih Saighani, the sturdy Afghanistani defender of the travelling side, was not that lucky though. One of the better performing foriegners of the league bundled the ball into his own net to give Shankarlal Chakraborty a lifeline on his debut in the dug-out. After scoring only via penalty-kicks in their last four matches, this was a welcome change for the century-old club, who went ahead via an own-goal!

All this, however, couldn't move the focus away from the struggles of their two forwards. Dicka, after two stellar I-Leagues and one CFL campaign, was going through a rare bad patch, while Kromah was finding it difficult to make his way through the middle as Aizawl put bodies on the line. Both of them wasted chances much to the agony of the supporters gathered - the former didn't venture a shot at an open goal, while the former Churchill Brothers star couldn't place his header with the entire target at his mercy.

Just when it was looking like Aizawl might sneak in with an equalizer like they had done against East Bengal, a sublime lobbed through ball by Nikhil Kadam and a perfectly timed run by Dipanda Dicka completed the job for Bagan. The Cameroonian latched on to the delivery, rounded past Avilash Paul and slotted the ball into an unguarded goal to get back some confidence and earn his team a comfortable two-goal cushion.

From there, Aizawl was never going to make a comeback. Their chances mostly came from one-off moves, not as result any sustained pressure. Bereft of last year's stars, this depleted side is not expected to go the distance in AFC Cup and is already out of the I-League title race.

The same can't be said about Mohun Bagan. Yes, they are miles behind arch-rivals East Bengal in the marathon, but a win against Minerva Punjab can change a lot of equations, with the returns of Sony and Yuta later this month expected to bolster the squad.

Overall, it was a good opening 90 minutes in Shankarlal's innings, where he didn't tweak things too many but relied on the collective hunger of an underperforming side to turn the table. With away matches lined up in the second half of the season, tougher tactical battles await, but he can rejoice for the time being.

And for neutrals, what better advertisement for Indian football than a Tata Football Academy graduate defeating a former understudy of World Cup winning coach Vicente Del Bosque in his coaching debut?