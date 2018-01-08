Gladbach won't sell Arsenal & Spurs target Vestergaard in January

Arsenal and Tottenham have been handed a transfer market blow by Borussia Monchengladbach, who have gone public to declare that they do not wish to sell Jannik Vestergaard during the January window.

Both clubs have been linked with the 25-year-old centre-back, while Inter have also taken an interest in the player.

The Gunners remain interested in the possibility of adding a defensive player to their ranks as they struggle to finish in the top four of the Premier League, while Spurs’ interest comes from an injury to Toby Alderweireld.

Vetergaard played every match for Gladbach in the first half of the Bundesliga season, helping them to sixth in the standings, and manager Max Eberl has declared that the club has no intention of letting him go.

“We don’t intend to let anyone go during the winter,” Eberl said.

Vestergaard was one of only six non-Bayern Munich players named in Opta’s statically best XI of 2017 from Germany’s top flight. Team-mate Lars Stindl also made the cut.