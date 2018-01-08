Seven-foreigners are among the 12 coaches gunning for the vacant Vihiga United head coach position.

Seven foreigners apply for vacant Vihiga United job

The post felt vacant after Edward Manoah resigned from his position, just under two months after steering the club to the Kenyan Premier League.

Vihiga United finished top in the National Super League to book their maiden appearance in the top tier.

Former Sofapaka coach, Ezekiel Akwana and James Nandwa, will have to battle for the top job with Portuguese trio of Roy Barreto, Paulo Jorge Do Santos, Paulo De Santos and French Jean Claude for the job.

Others are Austrian Trevor Morgan, Serbian Zoran Pesic, Giovonni Costantino of Italy and South African Enoch Ken Yamonbe.

Former Harambee Stars striker Francis Chinjili has also applied for the job.