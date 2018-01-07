The Covert Agent: Graham Arnold could coach New Zealand, FFA yet to make contact about Australia role

New Zealand and a Middle Eastern country have emerged as serious career options for Graham Arnold, with the FFA still yet to speak to the Sydney FC coach about taking the Socceroos to the World Cup.

The Covert Agent can reveal the Kiwi national job is Arnold's if he wants it, with NZ Football making him the preferred the candidate after speaking to a number of players who had played under the super coach.

NZ Football want Arnold to oversee a restructuring of their national team setup, with the offer understood to also include an important role in Kiwi junior sides - including the NZ under-23's.

An established Middle Eastern nation is also believed to have spoken to Arnold about taking over their national team role in March - when their current coach is set to retire.

Arnold is keen to coach the Socceroos but only on the right terms and has not yet been approached or interviewed by the FFA in regards to the role.

His close friend and football personality Robbie Slater believes Arnold is probably now out of the picture for the Australia job because of the governing body's delay in appointing a coach, with a decision not expected until mid-February.

Former Western Sydney Wanderers coach Tony Popovic had also admitted to no contact with the FFA since being sacked by Turkish Super Lig side Karabukspor.

On Monday, The Covert Agent will reveal three international coaches the FFA have had direct contact with since starting the hunt for a new boss.

The direction of the selection process appears to show a strong preference for an international coach, with local options such as Arnold and Popovic appearing to be backups.