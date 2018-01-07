Bobby Nongbet's Shillong Lajong take on All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side, Indian Arrows, on Monday afternoon at Shillong in an I-League encounter.

Game I-League 2017-18: Shillong Lajong vs Indian Arrows - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview Shillong Lajong vs Indian Arrows

Date

Monday, January 8

Time

2:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

India TV channels Online streams

Star Sports 2/2HD

Hotstar/JioTV



TEAM NEWS

SHILLONG LAJONG:

Injured: None

Doubtful: Laurence Doe



Suspended: None



Key Players: Aiman Al-Haghri, Kynsailang Khongsit

INDIAN ARROWS:

Injured: Asish Rai

Doubtful: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Rahul KP, Rahim Ali

GAME PREVIEW

Shillong Lajong, after a good start to the season, have endured a miserable run of form of late. They have suffered two losses and a draw in their previous three games. The draw came against a Chennai City side who have not really sparkled in the league so far as well. However, the point gained saw them climb up to fourth spot in the I-League table.

Consolidating the position will be high on the team from Meghalaya's agenda when they host a young Indian Arrows side on Monday. Concerningly for Bobby Nongbet, his side has failed to score in three consecutive games after a 1-0 win over Aizawl FC last month.

Inspiring his team to find the goals against a well-disciplined Arrows side will be Nongbet's challenge on Monday.

Luis Norton de Matos' side, on the other hand, have surprised a lot of people with their performances so far which has seen them garner seven points from eight games. The 17 and 18-year-olds have played with a maturity and sense of purpose which has belied their tender years.

Their emphasis on possession and high-pressing has also impressed the viewers. Lajong would do well not to take them lightly on Monday. For, Arrows trounced Lajong 3-0 when the two teams met in Delhi last month in the return encounter. The memories will be fresh in the minds of the Lajong players.

Will Lajong gain revenge for that loss or will Arrows do the double over them?