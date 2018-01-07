KPL transfers: Tusker re-sign Ugandan star from Sharks

Tusker have re-signed Ugandan Mathews Odongo Tayo from Kariobangi Sharks ahead of 2018 season kick-off.

KPL transfers: Tusker re-sign Uganda star from Sharks

The brewers are in a rebuilding process after releasing 14 players last December. Tusker have already announced the arrival of four signings in a busy January transfer window.

The former league champions have acquired former Gor Mahia forward Timothy Otieno, midfielders Apollo Otieno (Chemelil Sugar) and Kevin Okoth from relegated Western Stima as well as defender, Erick Ambunya, who crossed to the capital from Kakamega Homeboyz.

The quartet signed long-term three-year contracts that will see them at the club until 2020. Tusker are currently in a surgery room as the reconstruction process starts after the club parted ways with 14 players last December following a difficult season that saw them finish sixth on the log.

Among those released by Tusker are Allan Wanga, Humphrey Mieno, James Situma and Danson Kago.

The former champions will also have a new technical bench after Ugandan Sam Timbe replaced his compatriot, George Nsimbe who was released from his role as head of technical bench after serving three months suspension.

Tusker will open their campaign with an away match against Chemelil Sugar when the league kicks-off in February.