NorthEast United FC outshined FC Goa 2-1 in match 40 of the Indian Super League (ISL) tonight (January 6) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

ISL 2017-18: Joseph Sidy - The technical changes in the team made the difference

Brazilian playmaker Marcinho handed the home side the lead but Manuel Arana's strike canceled it out. Indian winger Seiminlen Doungel restored NorthEast United's lead in the beginning of the second half and sealed vital three points for his side. It was their second win in ISL this season and the first one on home soil.

The John Abraham-owned side recently sacked manager Joao De Deus and replaced him with former Chelsea and West Ham United manager Avram Grant, who joined the side as their technical advisor. Former East Bengal coach Eelco Schattorie too has joined the coaching team as the club's assistant manager.

On being asked if the change in the technical team has improved the side's performance, NorthEast United's goalkeeping coach Joseph Sidy replied, "Yes, I think the tactical and technical changes in the team have made the difference. We created chances and scored the goals."

India international winger Halicharan Narzary came back into the starting XI replacing Lalrindika Ralte on the left flank. Narzary's performance was not convincing tonight as he was struggling with the ball.

On Narzary, Sidy opined, "Halicharan (Narzary) is coming from an injury. He was out for almost 15 days. After coming back from the injury he didn’t even train properly. So we are happy with his performance."

Finally Joseph Sidy thanked the home crowd for supporting the side vociferously for 90 minutes. "I would like to thank our fans who came and supported us tonight. We hope to see more fans coming in the next matches and support us,'' he signed off.