SuperSport United 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs: No goals in Mbombela as Matsatsantsa and Chiefs play to exciting draw

Both sets of defenders, including the two goalkeepers on the day, brought their A-game as Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United played out to a thrilling goalless draw at the Mbombela Stadium.

Following their three major signings so far in the current transfer window, a lot was expected from Steve Komphela and certain Chiefs players who had not been giving their all.

Kabelo Mahlasela was the one player who had a chance to be in the match day squad for this encounter, but the attacking midfielder injured himself during his first training session with his new team on Thursday, and he was subsequently ruled out.

The encouraging story though, was that of Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, who made his debut 24 hours after being promoted from the youth structures to the first team in the absence of the injured Philani Zulu at left-back position.

Ntiya-Ntiya left the Matsatsantsa academy for Chiefs reserve team not so long ago, and he would be very proud to have made his professional debut against a team that recruited him as a young boy.

An exhilarating first half saw both sides create several goalscoring chances, but credit should go to both sets of defenders for remaining solid and not giving anything away.

Hendrick Ekstein, who now has competition following their arrival of Siphelele Ntshangase, saw his attempt go agonizingly wide three minutes into the game after being given acres of spaces on the edge of the box.

It was then a matter of defenders doing their job properly by protecting their respective goalkeepers and ensuring that no goal was scored in the first 45 minutes.

The second half saw the visitors miss two great opportunities inside the opening 15 minutes. Willard Katsande failed to hit the target despite being left alone in the box. The Zimbabwean midfielder headed his effort well over the top with Reyaad Pieterse in no man’s land.

Joseph Molangoane was played through on goal by Ekstein later on, but his first touch let him down, and he couldn’t get his attempted shot past Pieterse, who narrowed the angle to make an important save.

As if things couldn’t get better, SuperSport had the ball into the back of the net in the 63rd minute through dangerman Jeremy Brockie, but the goal was correctly ruled out as the New Zealand international was far ahead to slot the rebound even before Itumeleng Khune could make a save.

The decision took SuperSport United players by surprise, but it was more of a relief for thousands of Amakhosi fans who came in their numbers to watch the team's first match of 2018.

Eric Tinkler, who came into this encounter with an impressive record against Komphela, looked to exploit Ntiya-Ntiya’s inexperience by encourage his side to attack from the right-hand side, but the young full-back had none of it as he stood firm until his substitution 10 minutes from time.

What became visible was the midfield battle which Chiefs dominated after the withdrawal of Reneilwe Letsholonyane, but the visiting team still couldn’t use that to their advantage.

A rare mistake by Khune nearly gifted SuperSport a goal in the closing stages of the game, but Aubrey Modiba, despite his brilliant vision from way out, saw his attempt sail over the crossbar.

Khune had to be at his best to deny Modiba from a free-kick situation on the edge of the box. The Amakhosi skipper dived to his left to parry the ball away from danger, much to the relief of the team's technical bench.

While this might have been an exciting encounter for the neutrals, scoring goals remains Amakhosi’s biggest challenge, and they would hope to have both Leonardo Castro and Ntshangase available sooner rather than later to mount a serious title challenge.

For SuperSport, this was a game where they needed to absorb the pressure more than seeking to score goals, but if Brockie leaves before the January transfer window closes, then they could be left with no one to rely on for goals for the remainder of the season.