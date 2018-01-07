PSG target Wendel completes Sporting switch

Sporting CP have completed the signing of highly-rated Fluminense midfielder Wendel, who had been heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Last November, PSG coach Unai Emery confirmed his club were "working on" a deal to bring in the 20-year-old.

However, Wendel will instead continue his career with Sporting, having signed a five-and-a-half-year deal after a reported fee of around €8m was agreed.

A statement on the Primeira Liga club's official website read: "Sporting Clube de Portugal - Futebol, SAD announces that it has reached an agreement with Fluminense FC for the definitive transfer of player Wendel, with Sporting SAD holding 100 per cent of the athlete's economic and sporting rights.

"Wendel signed a contract valid until 2023 with a termination clause set at 60 million euros.

"Sporting SAD wishes Wendel the greatest professional and personal happiness."