ISL 2017-18: Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory handed three-match suspension and fine for Jamshedpur outburst

Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory has been three matches and fined INR 4 Lakhs with immediate effect following his outburst in his side’s narrow win against Jamshedpur FC.

Gregory was sent to the stands for vehemently protesting against the match official during Chennaiyin’s 1-0 victory over the new entrants at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on December 28.

This suspension means that the Englishman will be banned from the touchlines during his side’s two upcoming home games against Delhi Dynamos FC and FC Pune City along with an away trip to NorthEast United FC.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee found the tactician guilty of breaching Article 50 for misconduct against match officials and Article 58 for offensive behavior and fair play.

The Chennai-based outfit currently lie in second position in the Indian Super League(ISL) standings, one point behind leaders FC Pune City with a game in hand.