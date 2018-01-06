Kepha Aswani has promised to steer Sofapaka to their first Kenyan Premier League title in eight years.

Kepha Aswani targeting KPL title with Sofapaka

Batoto Ba Mungo last lifted the national trophy in 2009, but Aswani, who signed a two year deal with the former champions last December, believes that his partnership up front with striking partners, Stephen Waruru and Ugandan international Umaru Kasumba will propel Sam Ssimbwa men to the top podium.

Aswani signed from Nakumatt FC while Waruru dropped the military fatigue after ditching Ulinzi Stars last December.

“I’m here to plunder goals to help the club recapture the league title which has been elusive since 2009,” Aswani told the club website.

The prolific striker who is still fresh from guiding Harambee Stars to the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup title last December, called on fellow striking partners Kasumba, Ali Feni and Waruru to give him maximum support to realize his dream.

“Marksmanship does not come easy and I will need unswerving support from my teammates to score. I understand they also have the pedigree to score and if that happens, we’ll all be doing it for the sake of our beloved club Sofapaka.”

Sofapaka are set to kick off their title hunt with a match against Bandari on February 4.