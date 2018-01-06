Tevez's Shanghai Shenhua contract terminated

Shanghai Shenhua have terminated the contract of Boca Juniors-bound Carlos Tevez by mutual consent, the Chinese Super League (CSL) side announced on Saturday.

The former Manchester United and Manchester City forward had another 12 months to run on his deal, and long-drawn negotiations with the struggling giants led to the decision.

"The club would like to place on record our gratitude to Tevez for his contributions last season and wish him all the best in his future endeavours," read a statement.

The 33-year-old joined Shanghai Shenhua in December 2016, notching only four goals in 20 appearances for the Chinese outfit.

The Argentina international is expected to return to Boca Juniors, where he started his professional career in 2001.

He spent season 2005-06 with Corinthians in Brazil before departing for West Ham, where he teamed up with international colleague Javier Mascherano.

His stay at Upton Park was short lived, however, with Manchester United swift to snap him up after a promising debut season in England.

With the Red Devils, he played two seasons, netting 19 Premier League goals, but it was with local rivals City where his career really took flight. He netted 43 league goals in his first two seasons at the Etihad, but it was in his third, when he managed only 13 appearances, that he helped the club to the Premier League title of 2012.

A year later, he was on his way to Juventus, where he played two seasons before switching back to Boca Juniors. He made a shock move to Shanghai at the beginning of 2017, but his adventure in the CSL lasted less than a year.