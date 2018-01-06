Mamelodi Sundowns are mum on reports linking Yannick Zakri with a move to Chippa United.

The decision to keep Yannick Zakri is firmly with the coach, says Mamelodi Sundowns spokesman

Reports circulating in the local media recently suggested that the Chilli Boys were interested in bringing the Ivorian to the club as they looked to replace Moeketsi Sekola who was recalled by National First Division (NFD) outfit Highlands Park.

It is believed that Sundowns could look to free up another spot in their foreign quota after Leonardo Castro recently departed for Kaizer Chiefs as they are being linked with several foreign-born players.

Nonetheless, when Goal contacted the Brazilians’ spokesman Thulani Thuswa to gain clarity on the above reports, while he admitted to being aware of the reports, he denied being aware of any dealings between the two clubs.

‘I am not aware of anything as the team is currently in camp (as they prepare to take on Polokwane City on Saturday),” Thuswa told Goal.

However, when asked whether or not the club will be open to letting Zakri leave in the current transfer window should a suitable offer be made, Thuswa responded by saying that the decision was firmly with coach Pitso Mosimane.

“We will have to hear from the coach, it is up to him whether he wants to keep him (Zakri),” Thuswa explained.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen where the future lies for the 26-year-old. Despite not being a regular starter for coach Mosimane, Zakri has been a stalwart of the match day squad and an influential figure, coming off the bench on a regular basis.