Barcelona January transfer news LIVE: Suarez to make shock return to PL

Barcelona may be nearing a move for Philippe Coutinho, but Liverpool could use some of the funds from the Brazilian's sale to make a move for Luis Suarez, according to Don Balon.

The Reds are set to net around €160 million from Coutinho's move to Barcelona, and could be tempted to turn around and spend some of those funds on their former striker.

Though Suarez is happy at Barca, Coutinho's arrival along with Ousmane Dembele's return from injury and a potential summer move for Antoine Griezmann could push the Uruguayan out of the line-up.

Coutinho to PAY to join Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho is ready to pay €15m from his own pocket to allow his move from Liverpool to Barcelona to take place, Mundo Deportivo reports.

The Brazil star has already turned down more lucrative bids from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, but has his heart set on moving to Camp Nou.

Liverpool have recently bumped the price of their star player up following a leaked Nike advert showing the 25-year-old as a Barca player - and Coutinho is ready to pay the difference himself.

Arnaiz threatens Premier League transfer

Barcelona forward Jose Arnaiz will demand a move to the Premier League if he doesn't get more first-team opportunities, according to Diario Gol.

The 22-year-old has impressed when given the chance with the first team this season, scoring three goals in three Copa del Rey games, but the rest of his appearances this term have been with Barcelona B.

A host of Premier League teams, including Arsenal, Tottenham and Southampton are willing to pay Arnaiz's £20 million release clause should he move to England.

Barca and Palmeiras far apart on Mina

Barcelona and Palmeiras are "far apart" in negotiations over defender Yerry Mina, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 23-year-old has requested an immediate move to the Blaugrana after impressing with the Brazilian side since a 2016 move from Santa Fe in his native Colombia.

Mina's agent and the two clubs will continue to negotiate in order to seal a January move.

Messi's father talks Catalan exit clause

Lionel Messi's father has suggested there is a clause in his son's new contract that grants the forward the ability to leave Barcelona if Catalonia were granted independence.

Messi agreed to a new deal at Camp Nou in November, which runs until 2021 and includes a €700 million release clause.

Arda in talks over MLS move

Out-of-favour Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan in talks over a possible move to Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer, according to the Daily Mail.

The 30-year-old has not featured for the Blaugrana this term as the club have looked to offload him to several teams around Europe.

But Turan could be tempted by a new challenge in the U.S. with Chicago, who signed Bastian Schweinsteiger for a $4.5 million deal last season.

How Messi could leave Barca on a free transfer

Barcelona could see Lionel Messi depart the club without a release payment if Catalonia is successful in its bid for independence, El Mundo reports.

The Argentine star's contract has a clause written into it indicating he can leave for free if there is a secession, although if Barca were to go on playing in either Spain, England, France or Germany's top flight, he would remain tied to the Camp Nou outfit.

Messi currently has a €700 million release clause in his contract, which was signed late in 2017, but if the Catalan independence bid was to be successful, the 30-year-old would become available on a free transfer.

Mina wants immediate Barca move

Colombian defender Yerry Mina has requested an immediate transfer to Barcelona, Palmeiras sporting director Alexandre Mattos has confirmed.

Barcelona have an option to buy the centre-back after the 2018 World Cup, but La Liga's leaders are hoping to conclude an early deal.

David Luiz offered to Madrid

David Luiz’s representatives have offered the Chelsea defender to Real Madrid, in addition to Barcelona, reports Mundo Deportivo .

The Brazil international is looking to leave Chelsea during the January transfer window, so that he can play regularly before the World Cup in Russia in the summer.

Barcelona have already twice turned down the chance to sign the centre-half, with Madrid also offered the opportunity of a deal. Arsenal have also been linked with a January approach for Luiz.