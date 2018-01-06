Suarez in shock Liverpool return?

Liverpool January transfer news LIVE: Reds line up Mahrez as Lemar contingency

Barcelona may be nearing a move for Philippe Coutinho, but Liverpool could use some of the funds from the Brazilian's sale to make a move for Luis Suarez, according to Don Balon.

The Reds are set to net around €160 million from Coutinho's move to Barcelona, and could be tempted to turn around and spend some of those funds on their former striker.

Though Suarez is happy at Barca, Coutinho's arrival along with Ousmane Dembele's return from injury and a potential summer move for Antoine Griezmann could push the Uruguayan out of the line-up.

Liverpool line up Mahrez as Lemar contingency

Liverpool will turn to Riyad Mahrez if they can't sign Thomas Lemar to replace Philippe Coutinho, according to The Independent .

The Reds are bracing for Coutinho's departure for Barcelona, and have identified Lemar as a top option to replace the Brazilian.

Monaco turned down a £75m bid from Liverpool for Lemar in the summer and if the France international's price is too high, the Reds will move for the Leicester City midfielder instead.

Real Madrid set to bid for Salah

Mohamed Salah's early-season success with Liverpool has led to interest from Real Madrid, OK Diario reports.

Zinedine Zidane's men have misfired offensively this season and are looking for solutions in front of goal, with the Egypt star touted as a possibility after an explosive beginning to life at Anfield.

Madrid are aware that a deal during January will be complicated but are set to return in the summer.

Coutinho to PAY to join Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho is ready to pay €15m from his own pocket to allow his move from Liverpool to Barcelona to take place, Mundo Deportivo reports.

The Brazil star has already turned down more lucrative bids from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, but has his heart set on moving to Camp Nou.

Liverpool have recently bumped the price of their star player up following a leaked Nike advert showing the 25-year-old as a Barca player - and Coutinho is ready to pay the difference himself.

Liverpool target's release clause to rise to €100m

Sporting Lisbon want to increase the release clause of Liverpool target Gelson Martins to €100 million, reports Record .

Martins has been linked with a move to Liverpool as a potential replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who is edging nearer to a move to Barcelona .

Winger Martins has enjoyed an impressive season for Sporting and club president Bruno de Carvalho is looking to raise his release clause from €60m to €100m.

Can picks Juventus move

Emre Can will be moving from Liverpool to Juventus, but not until June, reports Gianluca Di Marzio .

The midfielder will sign with the Italian side once he is permitted to, and it remains to be seen if the club will be willing to let him go in the winter window now that they know he's chosen to leave.

Klopp: Coutinho saga not a distraction

Jurgen Klopp does not think that the drama around Barcelona's chase of Philippe Coutinho is a distraction for his side.

Liverpool face a Merseyside derby in the FA Cup on Friday, but the German boss believes his players will not be focused on matters away from the pitch, despite news that Barcelona are nearing a record transfer for the Brazilian .

Morata sends Coutinho warning to Madrid

Real Madrid have been warned of the threat a Barcelona deal for Philippe Coutinho would offer by none other than former Blancos' striker Alvaro Morata, claims Diario Gol .

According to the Spanish outlet, the former Madrid striker has sent a firm warning to his old club that the Brazilian would be a perfect fit for their rivals, and that Barcelona landing him would lead to improved performances for both Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi.

The report claims that Morata's first-hand experience against Coutinho has wowed him, and he fears a move to Barcelona will make the Catalans, who are already 11 points clear in La Liga, even more dominant.