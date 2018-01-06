ISL 2017-18: Eelco Schattorie to join NorthEast United as assistant coach

Eelco Schattorie is set to join Indian Super League (ISL) side NorthEast United as an assistant coach, Goal can confirm.

The Dutch coach is expected to join the team soon and shall assist former Chelsea FC coach Avram Grant in coaching responsibilities.

Schattorie’s last stint in India was with East Bengal back in 2014-15 season when they finished fourth in the I-League table. He has previously coached United SC for one and a half years.

His last job was with Saudi Arabian club Ettifaq FC where he helped them avoid relegation after filling in as a caretaker manager.

It must be noted that the 46-year-old has never had a chance to spend an entire season with an Indian club in the past. He replaced Sanjoy Sen at United SC in 2012-13 season and the following year, opted to resign due to the financial difficulties at the club. At East Bengal too, he was brought in for Armando Colaco during the season.

NorthEast United currently lie on the ninth position in the ISL standings. It remains to be seen if Grant and Schattorie can guide the club to their first ever play-off finish.