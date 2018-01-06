Sevilla and Betis slug it out for the first time this season in Saturday’s El Gran Derbi - the most hotly anticipated fixture of the year. And Real Betis's Cristian Tello and Sevilla FC’s Sergio Escudero break down how much the game means to Goal.

Sevilla’s Escudero targets win over Real Betis, picks Roberto Carlos as idol



Q: What were your thoughts when you used to watch #ElGranDerbi (the derby between Sevilla FC and Real Betis) on television?

ESCUDERO: Whenever I watched Sevilla face Betis on television, I was always bowled over by the wonderful atmosphere and the rivalry between two teams from the same city with vocal fan bases that always get behind their side. It's one of the most fantastic derbies in world football.



TELLO: As current LaLiga Santander players in the top flight, we constantly think about the fact that we now get the opportunity to savour such atmospheres from the inside.



Q: How would you explain what Sevilla v Betis means to a foreigner?

ESCUDERO: It's very difficult to explain the feeling that's entrenched in the game, both at the club and among supporters... You have to be wearing one of the teams' colours to be able to fully experience it.

TELLO: It's a spectacular city derby because of the atmosphere and the rivalry between supporters, which is fantastic to see.



Q: If #ElGranDerbi were a film, what would it be?

ESCUDERO: I think it would be Star Wars, the goodies against the baddies. Of course, that depends on your allegiances (laughter), but as far as we're concerned, we're the goodies and they're the baddies, and it's the other way round for them.

TELLO: I'd go for 2 Fast 2 Furious.



Q: What do you like the most about Seville?

ESCUDERO: Above all, the people, who've treated me so well since I arrived and have always given me everything.

TELLO: I agree. What I like the most is the people because of the way they follow their football and the passion with which they live their lives.

Q: Who is your idol?

ESCUDERO: As a youngster, I always looked up to Roberto Carlos, because of the position that he played in and the fact that he was such an attacking full-back.

TELLO: Since I was little, I've always really liked Fernando Torres because of his pace and movement. Now I'd go with [Lionel] Messi, who is undoubtedly the best player in the world.

Q: If you weren't a footballer, what would you be?

ESCUDERO: If I weren't a footballer, I'd have liked to have done something in sport. Maybe I'd be a coach or a PE teacher. It would certainly involve sport.

TELLO: I think I'd have also done something connected to sport. I've always really liked sport since I was little and if I hadn't been lucky enough to become a footballer, I would've done something else in the same field.

Q: What's your prediction for #ElGranDerbi?

ESCUDERO: Anything as long as it's a Sevilla win.

TELLO: 2-0 away win.