Sneijder leaves Nice to make Qatar move

Netherlands international Wesley Sneijder has confirmed he is leaving Nice after a short spell with the Ligue 1 club.

Sneijder, 33, who joined Nice in August after being released from his Galatasaray contract, has started only four league games this season.

And the Qatar Stars League will be the next stop for the ex-Ajax, Real Madrid and Inter player after he accepted an 18-month deal to move to Al-Gharafa.

"It's a nice adventure and a fun challenge," Sneijder told RTL Boulevard.

"I am really happy to go for it together with my family."

Sneijder is the most-capped player in Netherlands history and has won the Champions League as well as domestic titles in Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Turkey over a glittering career.

Former Chile international Luis Jimenez and Slovakia's Vladimir Weiss will be among Sneijder's new team-mates at Al-Gharafa.